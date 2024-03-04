Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 199.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹200 and closed at ₹199.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹204.9, while the low was ₹198.9. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹32,298.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:06:36 AM IST
