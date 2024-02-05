Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares fall in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 228.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 227.5 and closed at 225.7. The highest price it reached during the day was 232.5, while the lowest price was 227. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,865.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the highest price it reached was 272, and the lowest price was 182.2. The trading volume on the BSE for Bandhan Bank was 1,079,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.05, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹228.85

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 225.05. There has been a negative percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, which means the stock price has decreased by 3.8.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.6%
3 Months-5.99%
6 Months0.35%
YTD-5.18%
1 Year0.9%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹228.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹228.85

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 228.95 with a minimal increase of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.1.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹225.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a total volume of 1,079,586 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 225.7.

