Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares fall in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹227.5 and closed at ₹225.7. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹232.5, while the lowest price was ₹227. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,865.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the highest price it reached was ₹272, and the lowest price was ₹182.2. The trading volume on the BSE for Bandhan Bank was 1,079,586 shares.
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹225.05. There has been a negative percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹3.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.6%
|3 Months
|-5.99%
|6 Months
|0.35%
|YTD
|-5.18%
|1 Year
|0.9%
Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹228.95 with a minimal increase of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.1.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a total volume of 1,079,586 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹225.7.
