Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slide on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 200.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock on the last day opened at 201.1 and closed at 200.5. The high for the day was 201.7, while the low was 198.35. The market capitalization stood at 32033.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 272 and 182.2 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 284,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹198.85, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹200.5

Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at 198.85 with a net change of -1.65 and a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹200.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 284,410. The closing price of the stock was 200.5.

