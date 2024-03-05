Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slide on negative trading day

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹201.1 and closed at ₹200.5. The high for the day was ₹201.7, while the low was ₹198.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹32033.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 284,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.