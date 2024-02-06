Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹228.95 and closed at ₹228.85. The stock reached a high of ₹228.95 and a low of ₹222.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,867.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,355 shares.
The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is ₹222.65. There has been a percent change of -2.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, indicating a decrease of 6.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.
