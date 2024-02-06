Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 228.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 228.95 and closed at 228.85. The stock reached a high of 228.95 and a low of 222.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,867.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹222.65, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹228.85

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 222.65. There has been a percent change of -2.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, indicating a decrease of 6.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹228.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 347,355. The closing price for the stock was 228.85.

