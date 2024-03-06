Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares decline in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹199.55 and closed at ₹198.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹201.55, while the low was ₹197.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,904.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 255,390 shares.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹196.05, experiencing a percent decrease of 1.01 and a net change of -2. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value based on the recent data.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-22.08%
|6 Months
|-15.64%
|YTD
|-18.0%
|1 Year
|-14.77%
Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹198.05, experiencing a decrease of 0.4% with a net change of -0.8.
Bandhan Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 255,390 shares with a closing price of ₹198.85.
