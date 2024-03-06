Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 198.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 199.55 and closed at 198.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 201.55, while the low was 197.55. The market capitalization stood at 31,904.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 255,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹196.05, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹198.05

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 196.05, experiencing a percent decrease of 1.01 and a net change of -2. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value based on the recent data.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-22.08%
6 Months-15.64%
YTD-18.0%
1 Year-14.77%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹198.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹198.85

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 198.05, experiencing a decrease of 0.4% with a net change of -0.8.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹198.85 on last trading day

Bandhan Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 255,390 shares with a closing price of 198.85.

