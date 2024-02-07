Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares suffer decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 222.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 222.3 and closed at 222.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 223.45, while the lowest price was 217.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,190.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 824,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹218.45, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹222.65

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 218.45, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% and the net change is -4.2. Based on this data, it can be inferred that Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹222.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 824,131. The closing price for the day was 222.65.

