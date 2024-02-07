Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares suffer decline in trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹222.3 and closed at ₹222.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹223.45, while the lowest price was ₹217.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,190.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 824,131 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹218.45, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% and the net change is -4.2. Based on this data, it can be inferred that Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 824,131. The closing price for the day was ₹222.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!