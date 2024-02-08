Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stocks plummet as investors bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 218.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 220.9 and closed at 218.45. The stock reached a high of 222.25 and a low of 216. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,852.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank shares was 918,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹216.35, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹218.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 216.35. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹218.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 918,315 shares and closed at a price of 218.45.

