Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stocks plummet as investors bearish

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹220.9 and closed at ₹218.45. The stock reached a high of ₹222.25 and a low of ₹216. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,852.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank shares was 918,315 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹216.35. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 918,315 shares and closed at a price of ₹218.45.
