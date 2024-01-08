Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹262.65 and closed at ₹260.65. The stock had a high of ₹263 and a low of ₹248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is ₹40,538.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 853,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹260.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 853,858. The closing price for the shares was ₹260.65.