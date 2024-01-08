Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08 Jan 2024
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -3.45 %. The stock closed at 260.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 262.65 and closed at 260.65. The stock had a high of 263 and a low of 248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is 40,538.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 853,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹260.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 853,858. The closing price for the shares was 260.65.

