Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 216.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 218.9 and closed at 216.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 219.85 and a low of 213.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,505.87 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 272 and 182.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a BSE volume of 990,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹216.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 990,594. The closing price for the stock was 216.35.

