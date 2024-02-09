Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹218.9 and closed at ₹216.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹219.85 and a low of ₹213.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,505.87 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a BSE volume of 990,594 shares.
09 Feb 2024
