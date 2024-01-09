Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank reports gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 233.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 252.45 and closed at 251.65. The stock reached a high of 252.45 and a low of 231.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is 37,542.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 5,684,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹235.65, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹233.05

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently at 235.65, representing a 1.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.51%
3 Months-13.16%
6 Months1.97%
YTD-3.44%
1 Year-3.82%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹240, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹233.05

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently 240, which represents a percent change of 2.98. The net change in the stock price is 6.95.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹251.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 5,684,163 shares. The closing price for the day was 251.65.

