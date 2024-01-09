Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank reports gains in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹252.45 and closed at ₹251.65. The stock reached a high of ₹252.45 and a low of ₹231.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is ₹37,542.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 5,684,163 shares.
Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently at ₹235.65, representing a 1.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|3 Months
|-13.16%
|6 Months
|1.97%
|YTD
|-3.44%
|1 Year
|-3.82%
Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently ₹240, which represents a percent change of 2.98. The net change in the stock price is 6.95.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 5,684,163 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹251.65.
