Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹240 and closed at ₹233.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240.3, while the lowest price was ₹233. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,840.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 960,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.