Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stocks plunge in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹216.25 and closed at ₹214.2. The stock had a high of ₹216.8 and a low of ₹211.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,836.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 931,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.68 and a net change of -7.95. The current price of the stock is ₹208.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.55%
|3 Months
|-9.99%
|6 Months
|-4.69%
|YTD
|-10.44%
|1 Year
|-10.68%
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹216.25 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.96% and the actual change in price is 2.05.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 931,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹214.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!