Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 216.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 216.25 and closed at 214.2. The stock had a high of 216.8 and a low of 211.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,836.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 931,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹208.3, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹216.25

Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.68 and a net change of -7.95. The current price of the stock is 208.3.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.55%
3 Months-9.99%
6 Months-4.69%
YTD-10.44%
1 Year-10.68%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹216.25, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹214.2

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 216.25 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.96% and the actual change in price is 2.05.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹214.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 931,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 214.2.

