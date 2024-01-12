Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in today's trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹233 and closed at ₹231.05. The stock had a high of ₹236.15 and a low of ₹232.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,493.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 754,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹233.35, with a 0.26% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 0.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.74%
|3 Months
|-14.12%
|6 Months
|7.88%
|YTD
|-3.56%
|1 Year
|-4.77%
The Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹232.75. It has experienced a 0.74 percent change, with a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 754,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹231.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!