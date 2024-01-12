Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 232.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 233 and closed at 231.05. The stock had a high of 236.15 and a low of 232.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,493.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 754,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹233.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 233.35, with a 0.26% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 0.6 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.74%
3 Months-14.12%
6 Months7.88%
YTD-3.56%
1 Year-4.77%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹232.75, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 232.75. It has experienced a 0.74 percent change, with a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹231.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 754,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.05.

