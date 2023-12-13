LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 237.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.