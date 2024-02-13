Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹221.1 and closed at ₹216.25. The stock had a high of ₹223 and a low of ₹197.85. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently ₹32,323.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 4,019,068 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 196.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 196.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 196.85. The offer quantity is 2500, and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest stands at 106,562,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is ₹198.85, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the net change is a decrease of 1.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.86%
|3 Months
|-16.44%
|6 Months
|-11.88%
|YTD
|-16.86%
|1 Year
|-17.85%
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.6, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the value has fallen by 0.05 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,019,068 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹216.25.
