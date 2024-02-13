Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 200.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 221.1 and closed at 216.25. The stock had a high of 223 and a low of 197.85. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently 32,323.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 4,019,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank February futures opened at 200.55 as against previous close of 201.0

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 196.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 196.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 196.85. The offer quantity is 2500, and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest stands at 106,562,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹198.85, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 198.85, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the net change is a decrease of 1.8.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.86%
3 Months-16.44%
6 Months-11.88%
YTD-16.86%
1 Year-17.85%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹200.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 200.6, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the value has fallen by 0.05 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹216.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,019,068 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 216.25.

