Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹221.1 and closed at ₹216.25. The stock had a high of ₹223 and a low of ₹197.85. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently ₹32,323.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 4,019,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.