Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares plunge in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹200.6 and closed at ₹200.65. The stock had a high of ₹202.3 and a low of ₹193. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹32,057.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹272 and a low of ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 949,810 shares.
Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 195.45. The bid and offer prices are 195.65 and 196.25 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2500. The open interest for the stock is 101,432,500.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹195.6 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.71% or ₹3.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.86%
|3 Months
|-17.69%
|6 Months
|-12.6%
|YTD
|-17.54%
|1 Year
|-16.03%
The current data shows that the price of Bandhan Bank stock is ₹195.85. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.15.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 949,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹200.65.
