Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 199 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 200.6 and closed at 200.65. The stock had a high of 202.3 and a low of 193. The market capitalization of the bank is 32,057.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 272 and a low of 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 949,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank February futures opened at 196.4 as against previous close of 199.25

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 195.45. The bid and offer prices are 195.65 and 196.25 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2500. The open interest for the stock is 101,432,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹195.6, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹199

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 195.6 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.71% or 3.4.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.86%
3 Months-17.69%
6 Months-12.6%
YTD-17.54%
1 Year-16.03%
14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹195.85, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹199

The current data shows that the price of Bandhan Bank stock is 195.85. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.15.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹200.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 949,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 200.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!