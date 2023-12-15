Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹243 on the last day of trading, reaching a high of ₹245.5 and a low of ₹241. The closing price was ₹239.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,879.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6,307,862 shares.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹245.55 with a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|-2.85%
|6 Months
|-1.58%
|YTD
|3.78%
|1 Year
|-3.3%
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 6,307,862 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹239.9.
