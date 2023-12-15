Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 243 on the last day of trading, reaching a high of 245.5 and a low of 241. The closing price was 239.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,879.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6,307,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹245.55, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 245.55 with a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.2 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months-2.85%
6 Months-1.58%
YTD3.78%
1 Year-3.3%
15 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹245.75, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 245.75 with a percent change of 1.82. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.82%. The net change in the stock price is 4.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.4.

15 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹239.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 6,307,862 shares. The closing price of the stock was 239.9.

