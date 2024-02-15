Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 198.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 197.05 and closed at 199. The highest price it reached during the day was 201.1, while the lowest price was 193.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 31,944.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 272 and 182.2 respectively. A total of 491,467 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹198.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹198.3

The current data of Bandhan Bank's stock shows that the stock price is 198.5 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% or 0.2 compared to the previous trading session.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹199 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 491,467 shares. The closing price for Bandhan Bank shares on that day was 199.

