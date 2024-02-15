Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Soars in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹197.05 and closed at ₹199. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹201.1, while the lowest price was ₹193.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹31,944.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. A total of 491,467 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data of Bandhan Bank's stock shows that the stock price is ₹198.5 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% or ₹0.2 compared to the previous trading session.
