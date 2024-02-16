Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 198.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : The Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 198.5 and closed at 198.3 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 199.65, while the lowest price was 196.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 31,791.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,001,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹198.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 1,001,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 198.3 per share.

