Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 231.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 231.45 and closed at 230.1. The stock reached a high of 233.45 and a low of 230. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,220.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 311,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹233.25, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹231.05

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 233.25 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 2.2.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹231.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 231.3 with a minimal percent change of 0.11. The net change in the stock price is 0.25.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹230.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 311,426. The closing price for the day was 230.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.