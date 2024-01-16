Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Rise in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹231.45 and closed at ₹230.1. The stock reached a high of ₹233.45 and a low of ₹230. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,220.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 311,426 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹233.25 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 2.2.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹231.3 with a minimal percent change of 0.11. The net change in the stock price is 0.25.
On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 311,426. The closing price for the day was ₹230.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!