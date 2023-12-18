Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares decline in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹244.45 and closed at ₹241.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹255.5, while the lowest price was ₹244. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹40,900.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4,158,271 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.07%
|3 Months
|-3.41%
|6 Months
|-0.06%
|YTD
|8.37%
|1 Year
|1.1%
On the last day, Bandhan Bank recorded a trading volume of 4,158,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹241.35.
