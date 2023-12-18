Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 253.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 244.45 and closed at 241.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 255.5, while the lowest price was 244. The market capitalization of the bank is 40,900.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4,158,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank December futures opened at 253.5 as against previous close of 255.2

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 251.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 252.55, while the offer price is 252.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 5,000 shares. The open interest for Bandhan Bank is 85,975,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹250.9, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹253.9

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that its price is 250.9. The percent change is -1.18%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.07%
3 Months-3.41%
6 Months-0.06%
YTD8.37%
1 Year1.1%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹253.85, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.9

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 253.85 with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank recorded a trading volume of 4,158,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 241.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.