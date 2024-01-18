Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹228.6 and closed at ₹229.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹229.65, while the lowest price was ₹223.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,785.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank's shares are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,300,564.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.