Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 197.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock on the last day traded at an open price of 199.95 and closed at 197.35. The high for the day was 204.6 and the low was 197.7. The market capitalization was 32,371.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,267,171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹197.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume was 1,267,171 shares with a closing price of 197.35.

