Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹199.95 and closed at ₹197.35. The high for the day was ₹204.6 and the low was ₹197.7. The market capitalization was ₹32,371.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,267,171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.