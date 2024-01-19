Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹227.75 and closed at ₹228.35. The stock reached a high of ₹230.75 and a low of ₹224.3. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently ₹36,704.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 740,998 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹228.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank's BSE volume was 740,998 shares, and the closing price was ₹228.35.