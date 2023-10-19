Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹241.55 and closed at ₹239.55, with a high of ₹244.5 and a low of ₹237.3 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,339.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹275.25 and ₹182.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 206,673 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹232.25, with a percent change of -2.42 and a net change of -5.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.42% or ₹5.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.28%
|3 Months
|13.03%
|6 Months
|11.08%
|YTD
|1.67%
|1 Year
|-12.01%
As per the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹238, which represents a decrease of 0.65%. The net change in the stock price is -1.55.
On the last day of Bandhan Bank trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 206,673 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹239.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!