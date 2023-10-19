Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 238 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 241.55 and closed at 239.55, with a high of 244.5 and a low of 237.3 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,339.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 275.25 and 182.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 206,673 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹232.25, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹238

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 232.25, with a percent change of -2.42 and a net change of -5.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.42% or 5.75.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.28%
3 Months13.03%
6 Months11.08%
YTD1.67%
1 Year-12.01%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹238, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹239.55

As per the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 238, which represents a decrease of 0.65%. The net change in the stock price is -1.55.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹239.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Bandhan Bank trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 206,673 shares. The closing price of the shares was 239.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.