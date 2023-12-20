Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank started with an open price of ₹252.05. It reached a high of ₹253.5 and a low of ₹246 throughout the day. The closing price was ₹253.4. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is ₹40,031.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 283,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.