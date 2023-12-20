Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 253.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank started with an open price of 252.05. It reached a high of 253.5 and a low of 246 throughout the day. The closing price was 253.4. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is 40,031.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 283,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹253.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 283,143 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 253.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.