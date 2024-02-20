Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 200.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 205 and closed at 200.95 on the last day, with the high reaching 205.4 and the low at 203.35. The market capitalization stood at 32,830.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 272 and a 52-week low of 182.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,031,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹200.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,031,380. The closing price for the stock was 200.95.

