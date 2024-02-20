Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹205 and closed at ₹200.95 on the last day, with the high reaching ₹205.4 and the low at ₹203.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,830.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹272 and a 52-week low of ₹182.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,031,380 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
