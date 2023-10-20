Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 234.75 and closed at 238. The highest price reached during the day was 235.05, while the lowest price was 227.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,921.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 275.25 and 182.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 501,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock reached a low price of 228.75 and a high price of 231.5 for the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹230.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹229.2

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently at 230.25, with a net change of 1.05 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.71%
3 Months11.47%
6 Months5.19%
YTD-2.16%
1 Year-14.67%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹229.2

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently 229, experiencing a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.2.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹238 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 501,585 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 238.

