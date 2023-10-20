Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹234.75 and closed at ₹238. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.05, while the lowest price was ₹227.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,921.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹275.25 and ₹182.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 501,585 shares.
Bandhan Bank stock reached a low price of ₹228.75 and a high price of ₹231.5 for the current day.
Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently at ₹230.25, with a net change of 1.05 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.71%
|3 Months
|11.47%
|6 Months
|5.19%
|YTD
|-2.16%
|1 Year
|-14.67%
Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently ₹229, experiencing a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.2.
On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 501,585 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was ₹238.
