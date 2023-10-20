Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹234.75 and closed at ₹238. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.05, while the lowest price was ₹227.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,921.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹275.25 and ₹182.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 501,585 shares.

