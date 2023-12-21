Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 239.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 250.35 and closed at 248.5. The stock reached a high of 250.95 and a low of 237.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,524.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 439,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹239.6, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹239.15

Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 239.6, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months-7.44%
6 Months-0.95%
YTD2.18%
1 Year-1.66%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹239.15, down -3.76% from yesterday's ₹248.5

Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a 3.76% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -9.35 rupees. The current stock price stands at 239.15 rupees.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹248.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on BSE had a volume of 439,326 shares and closed at a price of 248.5.

