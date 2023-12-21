Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Trading Performance

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹250.35 and closed at ₹248.5. The stock reached a high of ₹250.95 and a low of ₹237.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,524.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 439,326 shares.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹239.6, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|-7.44%
|6 Months
|-0.95%
|YTD
|2.18%
|1 Year
|-1.66%
Bandhan Bank stock has experienced a 3.76% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -9.35 rupees. The current stock price stands at 239.15 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on BSE had a volume of 439,326 shares and closed at a price of ₹248.5.
