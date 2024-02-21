Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 203.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 205.9 and closed at 203.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 205.9, while the low was 202.25. The market capitalization stood at 32,669.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 272 and the 52-week low was 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 608,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹202.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹203.8

Bandhan Bank stock price is currently at 202.8 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹203.8 on last trading day

Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 608,927 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 203.8 on the last day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!