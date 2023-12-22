Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 239.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 238.95 and closed at 239.15. The stock reached a high of 240.95 and a low of 233. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,355.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The stock had a trading volume of 368,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹239.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on BSE had a volume of 368,948 shares, with a closing price of 239.15.

