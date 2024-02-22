Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock drops as investors react to market fluctuations

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹203.5 and closed at ₹202.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹204.15, while the low was ₹199.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹32,306.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 649,282 shares traded.

