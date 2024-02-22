Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock drops as investors react to market fluctuations

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 202.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 203.5 and closed at 202.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 204.15, while the low was 199.8. The market capitalization stands at 32,306.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 649,282 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹200.55, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹202.8

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 200.55, experiencing a decrease of 1.11% in percentage change and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹202.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume was 649,282 shares and the closing price was 202.8.

