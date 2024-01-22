Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹228 and closed at ₹226.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹234.5 and the low was ₹228. The market capitalization is ₹36,962.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 776,010 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bandhan Bank Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (+0.0%) & ₹2.0 (+81.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.0 (-40.3%) & ₹0.95 (-64.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Central Bank Of India 56.21 1.61 2.95 55.99 22.25 48795.56 Bank Of Maharashtra 53.17 1.51 2.92 52.8 22.8 35786.05 Bandhan Bank 229.45 3.25 1.44 272.0 182.2 36960.64 Federal Bank 145.55 -1.05 -0.72 159.25 120.9 30801.31 Punjab & Sind Bank 47.78 1.95 4.25 53.61 23.06 32384.26

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range Bandhan Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹228, while its high price reached ₹234.5.

Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 229.75 as against previous close of 226.25 Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 229.65. The bid price is 229.45 and the offer price is 229.7. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 7500. The open interest for the stock is 70312500.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.72% 3 Months -8.49% 6 Months 3.76% YTD -6.3% 1 Year -4.25%

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 776,010. The closing price for the stock was ₹226.2.