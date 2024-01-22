 Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 226.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 228 and closed at 226.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 234.5 and the low was 228. The market capitalization is 36,962.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 776,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05:54 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229.45, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹226.2

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 229.45, with a percent change of 1.44. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 3.25, suggesting a moderate increase.

22 Jan 2024, 10:56:27 AM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 235.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.25 (+0.0%) & 2.0 (+81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 220.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.0 (-40.3%) & 0.95 (-64.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:04 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India56.211.612.9555.9922.2548795.56
Bank Of Maharashtra53.171.512.9252.822.835786.05
Bandhan Bank229.453.251.44272.0182.236960.64
Federal Bank145.55-1.05-0.72159.25120.930801.31
Punjab & Sind Bank47.781.954.2553.6123.0632384.26
22 Jan 2024, 10:35:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229.45, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹226.2

Bandhan Bank stock has a current price of 229.45, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% from its previous price, resulting in a net increase of 3.25. This indicates positive momentum in the stock and suggests that investors are showing confidence in Bandhan Bank.

22 Jan 2024, 10:18:09 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock's low price for the day was 228, while its high price reached 234.5.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03:02 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:28 AM IST

Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 229.75 as against previous close of 226.25

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 229.65. The bid price is 229.45 and the offer price is 229.7. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 7500. The open interest for the stock is 70312500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:59 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229.45, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹226.2

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 229.45, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.44% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:39:56 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-8.49%
6 Months3.76%
YTD-6.3%
1 Year-4.25%
22 Jan 2024, 09:06:34 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229.45, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹226.2

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently 229.45 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44% or 3.25 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:53 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 776,010. The closing price for the stock was 226.2.

