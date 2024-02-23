Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank closed at ₹200.55 on the last day with an open price of ₹201.65. The high for the day was ₹203.95 and the low was ₹198.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,798.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 906,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.