Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 200.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank closed at 200.55 on the last day with an open price of 201.65. The high for the day was 203.95 and the low was 198.45. The market capitalization stood at 32,798.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 906,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹200.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 906,361 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 200.55.

