 Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slump in trading today | Mint
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:18:09
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slump in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slump in trading today

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 229.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Bandhan Bank opened at 228 and closed at 226.2. The stock's high for the day was 234.5, while the low was 228. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,962.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 776,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:06:40 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹228.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹229.45

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 228.35 with a percent change of -0.48. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48%. The net change is -1.1, indicating a decrease of 1.1 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42:34 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India54.34-1.87-3.3355.9922.2547172.22
Bank Of Maharashtra52.28-0.89-1.6752.822.835187.04
Bandhan Bank226.6-2.85-1.24272.0182.236501.55
Federal Bank143.7-1.85-1.27159.25120.930409.81
Punjab & Sind Bank47.33-0.45-0.9453.6123.0632079.26
23 Jan 2024, 10:41:06 AM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.4 (-60.56%) & 0.5 (-60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 220.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.9 (+57.33%) & 1.7 (+78.95%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:26:38 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.7, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹229.45

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 225.7. There has been a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:18:47 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Bandhan Bank stock experienced a low price of 226.05 and a high price of 232.25 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:09 AM IST

Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 231.25 as against previous close of 229.85

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 227.6 with a bid price of 227.55 and an offer price of 227.7. The offer quantity is 7500 shares while the bid quantity is 2500 shares. The open interest for Bandhan Bank is 70107500.

23 Jan 2024, 10:02:55 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:52:16 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹227.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹229.45

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock is as follows: Price: 227.5, Percent Change: -0.85, and Net Change: -1.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and the net change is a decrease of 1.95.

23 Jan 2024, 09:44:56 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months-6.75%
6 Months5.34%
YTD-4.87%
1 Year-3.16%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09:28 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 776,010 shares, with a closing price of 226.2.

