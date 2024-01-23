Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank shares slump in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Bandhan Bank opened at ₹228 and closed at ₹226.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹234.5, while the low was ₹228. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,962.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 776,010 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹228.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹229.45 The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is ₹228.35 with a percent change of -0.48. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48%. The net change is -1.1, indicating a decrease of 1.1 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Bandhan Bank Dividend

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Central Bank Of India 54.34 -1.87 -3.33 55.99 22.25 47172.22 Bank Of Maharashtra 52.28 -0.89 -1.67 52.8 22.8 35187.04 Bandhan Bank 226.6 -2.85 -1.24 272.0 182.2 36501.55 Federal Bank 143.7 -1.85 -1.27 159.25 120.9 30409.81 Punjab & Sind Bank 47.33 -0.45 -0.94 53.61 23.06 32079.26

Top active options for Bandhan Bank Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-60.56%) & ₹0.5 (-60.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.9 (+57.33%) & ₹1.7 (+78.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.7, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹229.45 The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹225.7. There has been a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Bandhan Bank stock experienced a low price of ₹226.05 and a high price of ₹232.25 for the current day.

Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 231.25 as against previous close of 229.85 Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 227.6 with a bid price of 227.55 and an offer price of 227.7. The offer quantity is 7500 shares while the bid quantity is 2500 shares. The open interest for Bandhan Bank is 70107500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bandhan Bank Live Updates BANDHAN BANK More Information

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹227.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹229.45 The current data of Bandhan Bank stock is as follows: Price: ₹227.5, Percent Change: -0.85, and Net Change: -1.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and the net change is a decrease of ₹1.95.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.58% 3 Months -6.75% 6 Months 5.34% YTD -4.87% 1 Year -3.16%

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 776,010 shares, with a closing price of ₹226.2.