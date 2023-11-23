comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 212.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan BankPremium
Bandhan Bank

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 213.95 and closed at 212.2. The stock reached a high of 213.95 and a low of 212.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,280.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 85,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:50:32 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹212.2

Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 212.75. It has seen a slight increase of 0.26% in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

23 Nov 2023, 01:37:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days217.81
10 Days217.71
20 Days216.79
50 Days233.78
100 Days230.66
300 Days231.62
23 Nov 2023, 01:26:46 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.25 (-19.35%) & 2.45 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (-14.89%) & 0.95 (-13.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Nov 2023, 01:16:31 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank's stock reached a low of 212.6 and a high of 213.95 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 01:10:23 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹213, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹212.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 213. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 12:55:23 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:43:54 PM IST

Bandhan Bank November futures opened at 213.6 as against previous close of 212.9

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 213.35 with a bid price of 213.4 and an offer price of 213.5. The offer quantity is 5000 shares and the bid quantity is also 5000 shares. The open interest for Bandhan Bank stands at 55,285,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India44.310.00.055.9922.2538465.24
Federal Bank146.751.30.89155.15120.931055.25
Bandhan Bank213.00.80.38272.0182.234310.82
Bank Of Maharashtra43.830.090.2151.922.829499.77
Punjab & Sind Bank41.020.020.0553.6119.0527802.48
23 Nov 2023, 12:21:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.2 on last trading day

Summary: On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 85,995. The closing price for the day was 212.2.

