Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹213.95 and closed at ₹212.2. The stock reached a high of ₹213.95 and a low of ₹212.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,280.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 85,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.