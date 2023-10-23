comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 225.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan BankPremium
Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 229 and closed at 229.2. The highest price reached during the day was 231.5, while the lowest price was 225. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,309.79 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 275.25, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 521,925.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:23 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days235.24
10 Days241.48
20 Days246.66
50 Days239.87
100 Days238.28
300 Days234.06
23 Oct 2023, 01:41:01 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹222.7, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 222.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.2 percent, resulting in a net change of -2.7. This implies that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32:06 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-50.0%) & 0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.4 (+41.67%) & 7.6 (+34.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18:57 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock had a low price of 222 and a high price of 228.25 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:51 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹223.05, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 223.05. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.35, indicating a decrease of 2.35 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:42 PM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 224.1 as against previous close of 225.45

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 223.5 with a bid price of 223.7 and an offer price of 223.85. The offer quantity is 10,000 and the bid quantity is 2,500. The open interest stands at 47,637,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:51:07 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India95.4-4.15-4.17114.0246.239159.25
Central Bank Of India44.7-2.15-4.5955.9919.038803.8
Bandhan Bank223.9-1.5-0.67275.25182.236066.63
Federal Bank143.65-2.15-1.47152.55120.930399.23
Bank Of Maharashtra41.18-2.6-5.9451.918.027716.18
23 Oct 2023, 12:22:45 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹223.6, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹225.4

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently 223.6, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the value has decreased by 1.8 points.

Click here for Bandhan Bank AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:10:51 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Bandhan Bank stock reached a low price of 223.7 and a high price of 228.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09:11 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (-36.36%) & 0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.35 (-12.39%) & 2.2 (-8.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:37 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India95.0-4.55-4.57114.0246.238995.06
Central Bank Of India44.51-2.34-4.9955.9919.038638.86
Bandhan Bank224.1-1.3-0.58275.25182.236098.85
Federal Bank143.6-2.2-1.51152.55120.930388.65
Bank Of Maharashtra41.4-2.38-5.4451.918.027864.26
23 Oct 2023, 11:42:53 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹224.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 224.5. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Bandhan Bank has experienced a small decline.

Click here for Bandhan Bank News

23 Oct 2023, 11:36:30 AM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 224.1 as against previous close of 225.45

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 225.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 225.5. The bid quantity stands at 5000, and the offer quantity is 7500. The open interest for the stock is 49892500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:29:34 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock reached a low of 224.55 and a high of 228.25 during the current trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.65, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹225.4

Bandhan Bank stock currently has a price of 225.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock has had a minor increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:57:34 AM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-22.73%) & 0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (-1.77%) & 0.75 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32:10 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India96.85-2.7-2.71114.0246.239754.44
Central Bank Of India44.83-2.02-4.3155.9919.038916.65
Bandhan Bank225.550.150.07275.25182.236332.42
Federal Bank144.25-1.55-1.06152.55120.930526.2
Bank Of Maharashtra42.02-1.76-4.0251.918.028281.55
23 Oct 2023, 10:22:42 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 225.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. This translates to a net change of -0.05. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18:49 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock's low price for the day was 225.05, while the high price reached 228.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:25 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹227.05, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹225.4

Bandhan Bank stock currently has a price of 227.05. The stock has experienced a 0.73 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

Click here for Bandhan Bank Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:27 AM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 224.1 as against previous close of 225.45

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 228.1. The bid price is 227.75 and the offer price is 227.95. The bid quantity is 7500 and the offer quantity is 2500. The open interest for the stock is 51152500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:25 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:57 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.31%
3 Months5.48%
6 Months2.27%
YTD-3.71%
1 Year-16.56%
23 Oct 2023, 09:04:59 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.4, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹229.2

Based on the current data, Bandhan Bank's stock price is 225.4. The percent change is -1.66, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -3.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11:36 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹229.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 521,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 229.2.

