Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹229 and closed at ₹229.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹231.5, while the lowest price was ₹225. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,309.79 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275.25, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 521,925. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 235.24 10 Days 241.48 20 Days 246.66 50 Days 239.87 100 Days 238.28 300 Days 234.06

Top active options for Bandhan Bank Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-50.0%) & ₹0.15 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (+41.67%) & ₹7.6 (+34.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range Bandhan Bank stock had a low price of ₹222 and a high price of ₹228.25 for the current day.

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 224.1 as against previous close of 225.45 Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 223.5 with a bid price of 223.7 and an offer price of 223.85. The offer quantity is 10,000 and the bid quantity is 2,500. The open interest stands at 47,637,500.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of India 95.4 -4.15 -4.17 114.02 46.2 39159.25 Central Bank Of India 44.7 -2.15 -4.59 55.99 19.0 38803.8 Bandhan Bank 223.9 -1.5 -0.67 275.25 182.2 36066.63 Federal Bank 143.65 -2.15 -1.47 152.55 120.9 30399.23 Bank Of Maharashtra 41.18 -2.6 -5.94 51.9 18.0 27716.18

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.31% 3 Months 5.48% 6 Months 2.27% YTD -3.71% 1 Year -16.56%

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.4, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹229.2 Based on the current data, Bandhan Bank's stock price is ₹225.4. The percent change is -1.66, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -3.8. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.8.

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹229.2 on last trading day On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 521,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹229.2.