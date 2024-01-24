Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 229.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 231.95 and closed at 229.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 232.25 and a low of 222.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,036.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 272 and 182.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 483,163 shares.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹229.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 483,163 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 229.45.

