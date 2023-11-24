Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 212.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 213.95 and closed at 212.2. The stock's high for the day was 213.95, while the low was 212. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is 34,215.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 179,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹213, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹212.4

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 213. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 0.6.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 179,457 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 212.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.