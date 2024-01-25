Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 223.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 224.3 and closed at 223.7. The stock had a high of 226.55 and a low of 220.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,181.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 574,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹223.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 574,226 shares. The closing price for the stock was 223.7.

