Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹238.95 and closed at ₹238.1. The highest price for the day was ₹242.2, while the lowest price was ₹234.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,816.05 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 250,440 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.49%
|3 Months
|-12.59%
|6 Months
|-0.4%
|YTD
|0.26%
|1 Year
|1.32%
The current data shows that the stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹236.5. There has been a 0.75 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.
