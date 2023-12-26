Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 234.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 238.95 and closed at 238.1. The highest price for the day was 242.2, while the lowest price was 234.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,816.05 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 250,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.49%
3 Months-12.59%
6 Months-0.4%
YTD0.26%
1 Year1.32%
26 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹236.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹234.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 236.5. There has been a 0.75 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹238.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank recorded a volume of 250,440 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 238.1.

