Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹238.95 and closed at ₹238.1. The highest price for the day was ₹242.2, while the lowest price was ₹234.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,816.05 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 250,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.