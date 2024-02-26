Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 203.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's last day saw the open price at 205 and closing at 203.6 with a high of 209.35 and a low of 204.6. The market capitalization stands at 33,571.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 716,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹203.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 716,887 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 203.6.

