Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹224.65 and closed at ₹224.6. The stock reached a high of ₹226.95 and a low of ₹219.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,681.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20,120,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.