Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 224.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 224.65 and closed at 224.6. The stock reached a high of 226.95 and a low of 219.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,681.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20,120,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹221.5, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹224.6

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 221.5. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 3.1.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹224.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 20,120,541 shares. The closing price for the day was 224.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.