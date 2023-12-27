Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 234.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 235.55 and closed at 234.75. The stock reached a high of 237.2 and a low of 233.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,912.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 177,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹234.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 177,305 shares. The closing price of the stock was 234.75.

