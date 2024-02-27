Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock drops in trading today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹209 and closed at ₹208.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹209.2 and a low of ₹199.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,637.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹272, and the 52-week low was ₹182.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,048,406 shares for Bandhan Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹202.6, with a percent change of -2.78% and a net change of -5.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Bandhan Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 2,048,406 shares with a closing price of ₹208.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!