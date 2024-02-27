Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 208.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 209 and closed at 208.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 209.2 and a low of 199.8. The market capitalization stood at 32,637.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 272, and the 52-week low was 182.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,048,406 shares for Bandhan Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹202.6, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹208.4

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 202.6, with a percent change of -2.78% and a net change of -5.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹208.4 on last trading day

Bandhan Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 2,048,406 shares with a closing price of 208.4.

