Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank closed today at 214.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's 212.5
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹214.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹212.5

23 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 212.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan BankPremium
Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank had an open price of 218 and a close price of 218.25 for the last trading day. The stock had a high of 218 and a low of 211.4. The market cap of the bank is 34,231.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 274.7 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 572,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:40:41 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹214.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹212.5

Bandhan Bank's stock closed at 214.35 today, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.87. Yesterday's closing price was 212.5.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23:11 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India44.490.751.7155.9919.838621.5
Bank Of India96.756.47.08114.0250.539713.39
Bandhan Bank214.351.850.87274.7182.234528.28
Federal Bank139.551.350.98152.55120.929531.59
Bank Of Maharashtra42.391.132.7451.919.728530.57
27 Oct 2023, 05:40:05 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock reached a low of 213.05 and a high of 216.55 today.

27 Oct 2023, 03:26:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 215.6 as against previous close of 213.95

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.35. The bid price is 215.35 with a bid quantity of 2500 shares, while the offer price is 215.4 with an offer quantity of 2500 shares. The open interest stands at 63960000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:09:48 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹214.4, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹212.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 214.4. There has been a 0.89% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

Click here for Bandhan Bank Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:43:58 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.05 (-1.94%) & 2.3 (-9.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.75 (-15.18%) & 1.95 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:20 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India44.911.172.6755.9919.838986.1
Bank Of India96.255.96.53114.0250.539508.15
Bandhan Bank214.62.10.99274.7182.234568.55
Federal Bank139.91.71.23152.55120.929605.65
Bank Of Maharashtra42.531.273.0851.919.728624.8
27 Oct 2023, 02:38:54 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹214.6, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 214.6, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.99% from its previous close and has gained 2.1 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12:44 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank's stock had a low price of 213.05 and a high price of 216.55 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:59:19 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹213.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 213.8 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change in the stock price is 1.3. This indicates that Bandhan Bank's stock is experiencing a slight positive movement in its price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35:43 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days226.35
10 Days235.57
20 Days243.51
50 Days239.43
100 Days237.32
300 Days233.90
27 Oct 2023, 01:30:03 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.85 (-5.83%) & 2.25 (-11.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.15 (-8.04%) & 2.1 (-19.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10:01 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Bandhan Bank stock had a low price of 213.05 and a high price of 216.55 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:56 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 01:00:54 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹213.3, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 213.3 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% from its previous value and the net change in the stock price is 0.8. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:43:08 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India44.30.561.2855.9919.838456.56
Bank Of India95.955.66.2114.0250.539385.01
Bandhan Bank214.21.70.8274.7182.234504.12
Federal Bank141.353.152.28152.55120.929912.5
Bank Of Maharashtra42.641.383.3451.919.728698.84
27 Oct 2023, 12:20:03 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹214.05, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock is as follows: - Price: 214.05 - Percent Change: 0.73 - Net Change: 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 1.55. The stock is currently priced at 214.05.

27 Oct 2023, 12:15:33 PM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Bandhan Bank stock's low price for the day was 213.05, while the high price was 216.55.

27 Oct 2023, 12:12:16 PM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.5 (+6.8%) & 2.6 (+1.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.8 (-30.77%) & 4.35 (-22.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹215.2, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 215.2, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27% and has gained 2.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50:00 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy991111
Buy111199
Hold4434
Sell1111
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 11:41:46 AM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 215.6 as against previous close of 213.95

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 215.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 216.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 217.1. There is a higher bid quantity of 17,500 compared to the offer quantity of 10,000. The open interest for the stock is 63,382,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:33:17 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India45.161.423.2555.9919.839203.12
Bank Of India96.46.056.7114.0250.539569.72
Bandhan Bank215.53.01.41274.7182.234713.53
Federal Bank141.63.42.46152.55120.929965.41
Bank Of Maharashtra43.131.874.5351.919.729028.63
27 Oct 2023, 11:13:20 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock reached a high of 216.55 and a low of 213.05 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07:56 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹215.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹212.5

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently at 215.95 with a net change of 3.45, resulting in a percent change of 1.62. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors in Bandhan Bank may be seeing some gains in their investment.

27 Oct 2023, 10:46:08 AM IST

Top active options for Bandhan Bank

Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.85 (+13.59%) & 2.75 (+7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.8 (-30.77%) & 4.3 (-23.21%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31:57 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹215.9, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹212.5

The stock price of Bandhan Bank is currently at 215.9. It has experienced a 1.6% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30:35 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India45.251.513.4555.9919.839281.25
Bank Of India95.455.15.64114.0250.539179.77
Bandhan Bank215.83.31.55274.7182.234761.85
Federal Bank140.82.61.88152.55120.929796.11
Bank Of Maharashtra42.671.413.4251.919.728719.03
27 Oct 2023, 10:29:38 AM IST

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 215.6 as against previous close of 213.95

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.95. The bid price is 216.05 and the offer price is 216.25. The offer quantity is 10000 and the bid quantity is 2500. The open interest for the stock is 63242500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:23:46 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock's low price for the day was 213.05, while the high price reached 216.20.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59:11 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.5, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹218.25

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 212.5, which represents a decrease of 2.63% in its value. The net change for the stock is -5.75.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51:06 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.77%
3 Months2.95%
6 Months-6.35%
YTD-9.29%
1 Year-20.65%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14:04 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.5, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹218.25

Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently 212.5, which represents a 2.63% decrease. The net change is -5.75.

27 Oct 2023, 08:07:24 AM IST

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹218.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 572,394. The closing price for the day was 218.25.

