Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank closed today at 214.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's 212.5

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹214.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹212.5 Bandhan Bank's stock closed at ₹214.35 today, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.87. Yesterday's closing price was ₹212.5.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Central Bank Of India 44.49 0.75 1.71 55.99 19.8 38621.5 Bank Of India 96.75 6.4 7.08 114.02 50.5 39713.39 Bandhan Bank 214.35 1.85 0.87 274.7 182.2 34528.28 Federal Bank 139.55 1.35 0.98 152.55 120.9 29531.59 Bank Of Maharashtra 42.39 1.13 2.74 51.9 19.7 28530.57 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range Bandhan Bank stock reached a low of ₹213.05 and a high of ₹216.55 today.

Bandhan Bank October futures opened at 215.6 as against previous close of 213.95 Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹214.35. The bid price is ₹215.35 with a bid quantity of 2500 shares, while the offer price is ₹215.4 with an offer quantity of 2500 shares. The open interest stands at 63960000 shares.

Top active options for Bandhan Bank Top active call options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.05 (-1.94%) & ₹2.3 (-9.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Bandhan Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.75 (-15.18%) & ₹1.95 (-25.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bandhan Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 226.35 10 Days 235.57 20 Days 243.51 50 Days 239.43 100 Days 237.32 300 Days 233.90

Bandhan Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 11 11 Buy 11 11 9 9 Hold 4 4 3 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -10.77% 3 Months 2.95% 6 Months -6.35% YTD -9.29% 1 Year -20.65%

Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.5, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹218.25 Bandhan Bank's stock price is currently ₹212.5, which represents a 2.63% decrease. The net change is -5.75.