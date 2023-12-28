Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees upward movement in trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹235.55 and closed at ₹235.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240.75, while the lowest price was ₹235.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,371.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 521,237 shares.
Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 238.55. The bid price and offer price are 238.5 and 238.65 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 2500 each. The open interest stands at 15,265,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.24%
|3 Months
|-13.47%
|6 Months
|1.95%
|YTD
|1.62%
|1 Year
|0.44%
