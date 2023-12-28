Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 238 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 235.55 and closed at 235.35. The highest price reached during the day was 240.75, while the lowest price was 235.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,371.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 521,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bandhan Bank stock is 236.65 and the high price is 240.

28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank December futures opened at 239.35 as against previous close of 238.15

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 238.55. The bid price and offer price are 238.5 and 238.65 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 2500 each. The open interest stands at 15,265,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹239.35, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹238

The current data shows that the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 239.35. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

28 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.24%
3 Months-13.47%
6 Months1.95%
YTD1.62%
1 Year0.44%
28 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹238.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹235.35

Bandhan Bank stock currently has a price of 238.2 with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.21% and has gained 2.85 points.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹235.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 521,237. The closing price for the stock was 235.35.

