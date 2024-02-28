Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 202.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 204.5 and closed at 202.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 204.5 and the low was 200.7. The market capitalization stood at 32,395.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 839,930 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹202.6 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!